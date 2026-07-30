Lane restrictions in Lake City next week

LAKE CITY, Ky. – A lane restriction is planned Monday, Aug. 3, and Tuesday, Aug. 4, along U.S. 62 between KY 453/Dover Road and KY 952/J.H. O’Bryan Avenue in Livingston County.
Crews will cut brush along guardrails from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The westbound right lane will be restricted Monday, followed by the eastbound right lane Tuesday. Traffic will shift into the left lane.
The northbound KY 453 exit ramp to U.S. 62 also will be blocked for part of Tuesday morning. Work is weather permitting.
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