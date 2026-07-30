School says Jackson is back as coach

Less than 24 hours after the school district announced that Crittenden County Rocket basketball coach Kenny Jackson had resigned, school officials issued a news release saying the coach had rescinded his resignation.
Following is the release issued by the school district today:
Marion, KY—July 30, 2026… Following honest conversations and time for reflection between Coach Jackson, district, and school leadership, Jackson has rescinded his resignation and will continue leading Crittenden County’s high school basketball program. Superintendent Tonya Driver and Coach Jackson acknowledge that emotions were running high when recent decisions were made. Taking a step back created the opportunity for meaningful dialogue, fresh perspective, and a renewed commitment to moving forward together.
"Leadership sometimes means recognizing when it's time to slow down, listen, and reconsider," said Superintendent Driver. "I'm grateful that Coach Jackson, Principal Josh Cook, and I had the opportunity to have open and honest conversations. We share the same goal—to do what's best for our students—and I'm thankful we found a path forward together."
Driver and Jackson agree that the situation has led to the opportunity to demonstrate what healthy leadership and conflict resolution look like, and they are thankful for the chance to show staff, students, parents, and the community how adults can work together to put kids first and make a situation better.
Coach Jackson added, "My love for Crittenden County, this school system, and certainly, these athletes, runs deep. The support shown by our kids, parents, alumni, colleagues, and community has been incredibly humbling. I’m grateful for the time I spent with Mrs. Driver and Mr. Cook this morning, and for the transparent conversation we have shared. I’m glad to continue to lead this basketball program, and I appreciate the trust and support we have placed in each other going forward.”
The district also recognizes the overwhelming support expressed by the community in regard to the situation. While the circumstances have not been easy, they have served as a powerful reminder of how deeply this community values the people who dedicate themselves to its children.
“We are all partners in education,” said Driver, “and in shaping students into the kind of contributing citizens we want them to become. It takes all of us working together, working through times of harmony and times of challenges, to model what it means to take responsibility, listen to understand, admit our shortcomings, and move forward with a new perspective.”
Practice continues as scheduled for the boys’ basketball team, with Coach Jackson and assistant coaches Coley Rogers and Neal Bryant at the helm. Workouts start in mid-September. Jackson encourages any high school student interested in joining the program to attend workouts or reach out for more information.
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