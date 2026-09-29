UPDATE | CLWD drinking water expansion prjoect

District Superintendent Abbie Adamson, who was interviewed for the video segment, credited the Kentucky Division of Water with helping the district develop the project. PFAS are a group of long-lasting manufactured chemicals that can persist in water and the environment.
The filtration project will be incorporated into the second phase of a much larger renovation and expansion of the district’s water treatment and distribution systems. The three-phase project is now expected to cost about twice its projected cost when it was conceived about three years ago.
The district serves 3,751 retail customers in Crittenden and Livingston counties. It also sells water wholesale to Marion, Salem, Smithland, Ledbetter and Grand Rivers.
Phase 1 is funded through a $4.5 million package. Part of that work has already been completed, including construction of a 300,000-gallon clearwell that doubled the amount of treated water the district can store at its plant. The final part of that phase will be a replacement line connecting CLWD to North Marshall Water District.
Phase 3 is also fully funded through a loan-and-grant package totaling about $38 million. That phase will include distribution system improvements, including new water lines from the treatment plant at Pinckneyville on the Cumberland River to Salem, Marion and other areas of Crittenden County. Distribution lines in southern Livingston County will also be upgraded.
Just over $24 million of the Phase 3 package will come from grants and forgivable loans. The district will be responsible for repaying about $13.6 million over 20 years.
Phase 2 is the largest portion of the plan, estimated at approximately $42 million. It calls for replacing the existing Pinckneyville treatment plant and doubling its production capacity from 2 million gallons per day to 4 million gallons per day.
The PFAS filtration system announced during the Team Kentucky Update will be included in that phase. However, funding and financing for the remainder of Phase 2 have not yet been finalized.
The district’s appearance in the YouTube video begins about 23 minutes into the Sept. 17 Team Kentucky Update.
No comments:
Post a Comment