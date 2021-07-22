Thursday, July 22, 2021

2021 Lions Club Fair begins Saturday

Events begin this weekend for the Crittenden County Lions Club Fair.

First up for the Lions Club lineup is a car show Saturday, July 24 at the fairgrounds in Marion. Registration is between 9 a.m.-noon. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

On Thursday, July 29, Classy & Grassy will perform at the fairgrounds. Admission is $5 for 7 and older. Ages 6-under are free.

Other events on the schedule include the Enduro Derby, a Tractor Pull, the ever-popular Demolition Derby and Miss Crittenden County Fair Pageant.




