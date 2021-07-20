Hurricane Camp Meeting begins Monday, July 26

|Click Image to Enlarge
Headlining the special music on Monday will be local bluegrass band Classy & Grassy.
Steve Stone will be the evangelist for the week, with music by The Stone Family Tuesday, July 27 through Sunday, Aug. 1.
Meals are available in the dining hall prior to church each evening,
and the canteen will be open after services for ice cream and hamburgers.
Due to COVID-19, the youth camp generally held the same week as Camp Meeting was not held this year, but organizers hope to have it back next year.
Hurricane Church is located off Ky. 135 between Tolu and Ky. 91 North.