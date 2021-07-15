Assailant robs Fredonia store, assaults employees

|The robber caught on video inside the store
Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
The police report says that a suspect wearing dark-colored clothing and ski mask entered the store and after assaulting the employees with what appeared to be a semi-automagical handgun, took an undisclosed amount of money and fled in an unknown direction.
No other details were released by investigators.
Caldwell County Sheriff's Department is asking for help from the community. Anyone who might have observed anything around the time of the robbery in or around Fredonia is encouraged to call the sheriff at 270-365-2088 or central dispatching at 270-365-7860.
The sheriff’s department is also asking businesses or homeowners in the area to check their surveillance cameras for anything that might be helpful in solving the crime and/or contact the sheriff’s department to discuss having an officer review footage.