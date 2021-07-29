Crittenden County Fair entires due Aug. 3

After a long absence, a few Family Consumer Science categories are returning to the Crittenden County Fair. These are open to any Crittenden county resident. Only one entry per class is permitted.
All entries should be entered between 11a.m. – 3 p.m. on Aug. 3. Judging will take place Aug. 3. Entries can be viewed between 1-6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4 and between 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5.
Awards for first, second and third place will be given in the following classes:
Photography
FCS 001 Best color photo – any size or subject
FCS 002 Best black and white photo – any size or subject
Needlework
FCS 003 Crochet or knit item
FCS 004 Embroidered, cross-stitched, crewel, tatted or similar item
Sewing
FCS 005 Clothing item
FCS 006 Non – Clothing item