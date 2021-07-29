Thursday, July 29, 2021

Crittenden County Fair entires due Aug. 3

After a long absence, a few Family Consumer Science categories are returning to the Crittenden County Fair. These are open to any Crittenden county resident.  Only one entry per class is permitted.  

All entries should be entered between 11a.m. – 3 p.m. on Aug. 3. Judging will take place Aug. 3. Entries can be viewed between 1-6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4  and between 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5. 

Awards for first, second and third place will be given in the following classes: 

Photography

FCS 001          Best color photo – any size or subject

FCS 002          Best black and white photo – any size or subject

Needlework

FCS 003          Crochet or knit item

FCS 004          Embroidered, cross-stitched, crewel, tatted or similar item

Sewing

FCS 005          Clothing item 

FCS 006          Non – Clothing item

