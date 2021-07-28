COVID-19 claims another life in Crittenden

There were five new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday and 13 cases of the virus reported in Crittenden County during the seven-day period that ended Tuesday.
Public health officials report that a Crittenden County person with COVID died last week, marking the 24th pandemic-related death since April 2020.
As of Tuesday, there had been 46 new diagnoses here during July. That, after 22 cases in June and nine in May. A resurgence in the virus began in mid June here, and across the country.
As of early this week, Crittenden County had vaccinated 26.69 percent of its population. That’s a distance from the statewide vaccination rate where 45.3 percent of Kentuckians are fully inosculated. Kentucky trails the broader national average of 49.7 percent.