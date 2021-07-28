COVID-19 claims another life in Crittenden

Driver's licensing, testing will end here in August Crittenden will join eight more Kentucky counties in making the transition in August to a new, secure driver-licensing model, administered b...

Livingston transitions to regional driver's license offices A new era of driver licensing services, offering an array of options and conveniences for obtaining or renewing driver’s licenses and state ...

Providence Road rises from backwater Providence Road, which was closed this week due to high water from a rising Tradewater River, has reopened in eastern Crittenden County. At ...

2021 Lions Club Fair begins Saturday Click Image to Enlarge Events begin this weekend for the Crittenden County Lions Club Fair. First up for the Lions Club lineup is a car sho...