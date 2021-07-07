Tabor auction Saturday in Mexico

|Click Image to Enlarge
Saturday in the Mexico community.
Roy Bunch of Bunch Auction & Realty will conduct the sale beginning at 10 a.m., on Ky. 70 about a half mile from the intersection of Mott City Road (formerly U.S. 641).
Real estate to be sold includes the former ICRR, LaRue Switch, and Zinc Mine fluorspar mines. It includes 7.5 acres sold in one tract. The property is rich in history as a mine, railroad property and contains pasture, hunting and fishing opportunities and building sites.
Auction items are part of the Donald Tabor estate; Nancy Tabor, executrix.
Contact the auctioneer or check AuctionZip for more photos.