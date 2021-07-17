Veterans services: Virtual Coffee Time

Body recovered from Lake Barkly A former Marion resident died in a boating accident on Lake Barkley Saturday. The body of Dustin Fox, 31, of Princeton was recovered by dive...

Flash flooding closes roads, leaves debris Approaches on both ends of the bridge on Jackson School Road are washed away. Heavy rains have washed out approaches on either end of a brid...

Assailant robs Fredonia store, assaults employees The robber caught on video inside the store Fredonia Foods and More was robbed and employees assaulted by an armed assailant at about 10 p.m...

More computer issues Monday for clerk's office Crittenden County Clerk Daryl Tabor is asking customers with any motor vehicle transactions to wait until Tuesday to conduct their business ...