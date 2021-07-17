Veterans services: Virtual Coffee Time

The new “Virtual Veterans Coffee” which will be an opportunity for veterans, spouses, widows and caregivers to get information and answers to questions about available veteran’s services is ready to kick off. Johnny Allen, who is with the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, will present a topic and answer questions at the Zoom (Microsoft Teams) meetings.
The “coffees” are scheduled for the first Monday of each month at 9 a.m., beginning Aug. 2. For more information and to receive an invitation link, contact Gary Lovell by email at grlovell1966@gmail.com.
Meetings can be accessed by smart phones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers. The virtual portal is sponsored by United Community Bank of West Kentucky.