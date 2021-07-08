Child credit checks coming next week

If so, starting next week, Uncle Sam will be sending you more money. This time, it could have tax return consequences at the end of the year.
Unless you opt out of getting this child tax credit money now, it is scheduled to be dumped into your bank account monthly or sent via check starting July 15.
You will need to know how much you're going to get and whether taking that money now is a good idea.
This week's full edition of The Crittenden Press has details about the federal government's new child tax credit payments, plus very critical information from a local accountant that can help you decide how to personally handled these payments or credits.