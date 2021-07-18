YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Crayne Cemetery Road washed out
Crayne Cemetery Road is closed is closed due to a washout.
The damage is just east of the Lloyd Road intersection.
A 48-inch culvert washed out and took the road with it.
Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says motorists should avoid the area.
Crittenden Press Online
7/18/2021 03:59:00 PM
