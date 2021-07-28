YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Clerk announces plan for 2022 election bid
Well ahead of the 2022 election which will include numerous Crittenden County offices, County Clerk Daryl Tabor has announced his candidacy.
With a slogan "Keep the Change," Tabor has publicly announced his desire to seek his first elected term.
He was appointed last fall to fill the unexpired term of former Clerk Carolyn Byford.
