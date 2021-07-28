Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Clerk announces plan for 2022 election bid

Well ahead of the 2022 election which will include numerous Crittenden County offices, County Clerk Daryl Tabor has announced his candidacy.

With a slogan "Keep the Change," Tabor has publicly announced his desire to seek his first elected term.

He was appointed last fall to fill the unexpired term of former Clerk Carolyn Byford.
