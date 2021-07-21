Speeding driver arrested in Fredonia

Caldwell County Deputy Evan Head arrested a Christian County man early this morning in Fredonia on a variety of charges.
While patrolling at 1:09 a.m., the deputy observed a vehicle speeding in Fredonia and conducted a traffic stop. Deputy Head's investigation discovered the driver of the vehicle had two warrants out of Christian County.
Vontrae Lewis, 27, of Hopkinsville was charged with with Speeding Over 26 MPH over the speed limit, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia and was served and arrested on the Christian County District Court Warrants for Failure to Pay Bond for Trafficking Marijuana (Less than 8 oz) 1st Offense and Failure to Pay Bond for Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle)
Lewis was lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.