Local man cataloging cemetery contacts

A local man has done research that should make it easier for people to make contributions to area cemeteries.
Glen Leslie of Marion has compiled a list of addresses and contact information for caretakers of 16 cemeteries in the county. He was unable to locate people in charge of at least that many more, but will continue to work on the project of cataloging cemetery representatives.
His list is published on page 5 of July 8, 2021 issue of The Crittenden Press.
Leslie says caring for cemeteries is a good way to honor those buried there. Without contributions for annual upkeep, mowing and general maintenance is impossible.
He knows of several cemeteries that have been abandoned due to deaths of caretakers or loss of maintenance funds and hopes the community can find a way to make sure those grave sites do not fall in a state of ill repair.