Body recovered from Lake Barkly

A former Marion resident died in a boating accident on Lake Barkley Saturday. The body of Dustin Fox, 31, of Princeton was recovered by divers just before midday Sunday about 24 after he was reported missing.
Crittenden County Rescue Squad was involved in the recovery effort along with Pennyrile Recovery Dive Team, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Lyon County Rescue Squad and other agencies.
The fish and wildlife service was notified Sunday at about 2 p.m., that witnesses had seen Fox go overboard while operating his boat near Davenport Bay close to the Land Between the Lakes shoreline across the Cumberland River from Kuttawa Harbor. Witnesses told authorities that Fox’s boat hit a large wave and he was ejected then struck by his own boat.
He was the only person on the watercraft at the time of accident.