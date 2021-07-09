Clerk's office closed today due to software glitch

Software operating system problems Wednesday and Thursday prevented the clerk from being able to transfer automobile titles. When the problem persisted Friday, the office was closed just before midday.
"We hope the problem will be resolved Monday," said Clerk Daryl Tabor.
The office will be open extended hours, from 8 a.m., until 4:30 Monday and Tuesday.
"Meantime, people can renew their registration online at secure.Kentucky.gov/KyTC/renewal or leave them in the clerk's drop box on the front of the courthouse," Tabor added.
The county clerk typically "does about $5,000 worth of business on a slow day, probably averaging $8,000 this summer," Tabor explained. "Yesterday, we did only $500 without motor vehicles."
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says that all county clerk offices are temporarily unable to process vehicle-related transactions due to intermittent system issues.
County clerks use KYTC’s Automated Vehicle Information System (AVIS) to process transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling, the KYTC said in a news release today.
“Our team of programmers is working diligently to identify the issue and restore service as soon as possible,” said Department of Vehicle Registration Commissioner Matt Cole.
A transfer of systems over the holiday weekend from AVIS to a new inventory system caused a service interruption. The new system is part of an effort to modernize license plate production and to support the cabinet’s long-term goal of transferring all motor vehicle transactions from the 40-year-old AVIS system to a new KAVIS system. No driver information was impacted.
It is not known when the system interruption will be resolved and normal vehicle transactions will be resumed, the KYTC said.