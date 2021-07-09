Major leak leaves city without water

A major water line break on the side of Wilson Hill just below the city water tank flooded at least one home and will leave residents without water for a period of time.
The line broke shortly after 1pm, leaving heavy streams rolling down the hill behind the Front Porch Restaurant.
Gary Gerrard, maintenance director for the city, said crews have already begun to repair the 12-inch line that apparently broke due to natural shifting of the ground. The leak formed between Danny Browning’s house and a utility building, sucking a large hole in the ground and creating a geyser of water.
Doug Campbell, who lives just below the leak, said his home is flooded.
The water issue will affect only city residents. The Crittenden-Livingston Water District has independent lines and its customers will not see any effects.
The city is under a boil water order until further notice due to the situation.
Crittenden County Courthouse closed today at 4pm due to the water outage.