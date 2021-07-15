Fohs Hall fundraising for stage lights, sound system

Fohs Hall, once a grade school and now a community center, hosts a variety of entertainment and community functions every year. Its sound system and theater lighting is grossly antiquated, according to a consultant who recently surveyed the facility.
Alan Stout, president of Fohs Hall, Inc., said the goal is to take Fohs Hall to the next level as a regional performing arts Center.
An initial proposal has been received from Telecast Communications of Hodgenville to install the new systems for $45,000. Telecast installed and maintains the lighting and sound systems at the Lincoln Jamboree in Hodgenville, where Marion musicians and entertainers Classy & Grassy regularly perform.
“Other expenses associated will involve a local electrician and other incidental expenses that will probably push the total cost to over $50,000,” Stout said.
Stout said the proposal includes removal of existing, fragmented, outdated and undersized audio system and to install a new, upgraded audio system in the auditorium. It will be be specifically designed for the venue to ensure the entire audience will receive a high quality, balanced listening and visual experience.
A GoFundMe Account has been created called Fohs Hall Performing Arts Center. Also, contributions may be mailed directly to Fohs Hall at PO Box 1, Marion, KY 42064. Fohs Hall will be making grant applications to various sources as well as holding some special fundraising events.
Fohs Hall is a 501c3 charitable organization (EI#31-1038947)and incorporated as a Kentucky non-profit corporation, therefore, most contributions are tax deductible.
For more details on this subject see the July 8, 2021 issue of The Crittenden Press.