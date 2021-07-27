Will students have to wear masks at all?

See this week's full edition of this week's newspaper for all the fine details on masks, and what's happening with school construction plans. The blueprint for a new high school has changed due to some stumbling blocks at the originally proposed site. So now, the football field is right in the way.
Get the scoop in this week's Press, which will be on newsstands Wednesday after lunch and in your mailbox Thursday.
Ask us about getting the entire newspaper emailed to your inbox every Wednesday so you never miss an issue.