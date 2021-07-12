More computer issues Monday for clerk's office

Indications are from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet that the issues that plagued the state's motor vehicle registration system last week will continue through at least today. Some transactions have been locking up the system statewide, charging incorrect fees or retrieving incorrect information.
"There is no guarantee we will be able to process motor vehicle transactions Monday, so we are asking customers to wait another day before coming in," said County Clerk Daryl Tabor. "Again, we regret the inconvenience this has caused anyone, but the matter remains out of our hands. Transportation officials are aware of the statewide issues and have been working to make the necessary patches to allow the 40-year-old system to work properly."
With weekend work from state programmers, KyTC officials are planning to test the system today for bugs then make any necessary updates this evening. That should remedy issues beginning Tuesday, the county clerk said.
Crittenden County Clerk's office will open today on a delayed scheduled at 9 a.m.