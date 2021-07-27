Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Marion residents seek legislative assistance

In a paid advertisement, Marion residents Bryant and Evelyn Hayes are encouraging City of Marion water customers to ask local legislators for help.

The cost of rising water bills being a concern, the Hayeses say government officials should help Marion receive part of the Kentucky Infrastructure Grant.

Both Rep. Lynn Bechler and Sen. Robby Mills can be reached by calling the Frankfort switchboard. 

Bechler's home phone number was listed in a paid advertisement in the Early Bird Shopper's Guide this week. He has called The Crittenden Press office today asking that calls in reference to the advertisement be made to his office in Frankfort (the number which is listed at right), and not his home.


