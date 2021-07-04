Delinquent water bills may fall on landlords

City leaders are also looking into a way of assuring it collects delinquent water bills. Through the pandemic, its unpaid bills grew markedly. Although COVID issues led to greater risk for non-collection of delinquent accounts, the city has historically had a significant percentage of uncollectable accounts, mostly from renters who leave a residence without paying.
Now, the city council is considering tying unpaid water and sewer bills to the property itself, which could lead to a lien on the deed if not settled by the property owner. The idea holds landlords financially responsible if tenants skip out without paying the city water and sewer bill. For the rest of the article see the July 1, 2021 full edition of The Crittenden Press, available online or in print. Go Here to Subscribe now.
