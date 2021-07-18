Livingston installs CodeRED alert system

Livingston County announced last month that it now has CodeRED notification capabilities. CodeRED is an emergency notification service through which public safety agencies can notify residents and businesses by landline or cellular phone about emergency situations.
The system is capable of sending messages to specific neighborhoods or the entire community.
Examples of how CodeRED can be used are severe weather situations, substantial utility outage, evacuation notices, missing or lost persons, fires or floods, major roadway issues, significant criminal situations, chemical spills or gas leaks.
CodeRED can be used for any emergency alert.
To register, text LivingstonCo to 99411 or call 270-928-3177 option 3. A link is also available on the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.