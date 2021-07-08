Man arrested in court for suspicion of AI

|Policeman Heath Martin cuffs the defendant.
Mark Edward Adamson, 56, of Marion appeared before Circuit Judge Rene Williams on a series of charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence case from August 2020.
Court officials suspected that Adamson might be impaired and he was arrested by Marion Police Sgt. Heath Martin, who told the judge he smelled alcohol on the defendant.
Adamson was not allowed to enter a plea in his case. Instead, he was handcuffed and taken to jail on a charge of public intoxication.
