Road work scheduled in southern Livingston County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 917 (Tucker Temple Road) in eastern Livingston County on Monday, August 2.
The road will be closed north of the Iuka community to allow full-width paving between KY 93 (Iuka Road) and KY 866 (Paradise Road), a distance of just less than 4.2 miles.
Full-width paving will allow the project to be completed in one day to minimize traffic disruptions. The crew will attempt to minimize access disruptions to property owners along this section. However, the roadway will be closed to through traffic in the immediate area where the paver is working.
This project is scheduled on a weather-permitting basis.
Once paving is completed along this section of KY 917, the paving crew will move to the 4-lane southbound section of KY 453 (Dover Road) just south of the I-24 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange to pave at the site of a water line repair in the passing lane. Work at this site should only take a couple of hours with southbound traffic able to pass on the shoulder.
Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.