Flash flooding closes roads, leaves debris

|Approaches on both ends of the bridge on
Jackson School Road are washed away.
County Road Foreman Audi Maraman said there widespread damage around the county, but the bridge on Jackson School Road is the most severe.
A few other highways are closed, following last night’s torrential rainfall which left 3.7 inches of precipitation on the county before midnight. Some weather watchers near Frances and Salem reported up to seven inches of rainfall from dark Saturday until daylight Sunday.
Among the roads and highways known to be closed early Sunday morning due to flash flooding are Jackson School Road, KY 70, KY 902, KY 855 North and Frances Road. Most of the road closures are in the southern quadrant of the county. Mexico Church Road has had significant damage near Sulphur Springs Church, but is passable.
Debris has also been washed onto many roads in the community, making driving hazardous. Motorists should be cautious.
Crittenden-Livingston Water District crews were out in the Frances area looking for an apparent leak, which likely was caused by the flash flooding. There was no immediate disruption in service to customers, however.