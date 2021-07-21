Red Cross looking for volunteers

As a Community Preparedness Volunteer you can help educate individuals, families and communities on actions to reduce the risk of a disaster and prepare to respond effectively and cope with disapreparedness education opportunities like Hands-Only CPR or providing disaster education presentations Or, become a member of the Red Cross Disaster Action Teams (DAT).
Every day people are forced from their home due to fires, storms or other disasters. The Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers respond day and night to meet the immediate needs of their neighbors. Assistance given may include financial provisions for food, clothing and lodging, emotional support, prescription medication and other critically needed items.
To learn more, visit: www.redcross.org/dat or contact the local Disaster Program Manager. Call Linda Porter at 270-570-0395 or email here at this address: Linda.porter@redcross.org.