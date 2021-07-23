Restration for Community Christmas open

Speeding driver arrested in Fredonia Caldwell County Deputy Evan Head arrested a Christian County man early this morning in Fredonia on a variety of charges. While patrolling at...

Three Roads Closed in County Due to rising levels on the Tradewater River, three roads in the rural eastern part of Crittenden County are under water at various points....

Crayne Cemetery Road washed out Crayne Cemetery Road is closed is closed due to a washout. The damage is just east of the Lloyd Road intersection. A 48-inch culvert washe...

Veterans services: Virtual Coffee Time The new “Virtual Veterans Coffee” which will be an opportunity for veterans, spouses, widows and caregivers to get information and answers t...