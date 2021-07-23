Restration for Community Christmas open

A tracking form is required of each family requesting assistance. Copies can be picked up at the following locations: Crittenden County Extension Office, Crittenden County FRYSC, Crittenden County Public Library or PACS Office. Three signatures are required on each application.
Participants will be required to attend three community classes/events to qualify for assistance. For information, contact Brandie Ledford at the Crittenden County Public Library 270-965-3354 or Crystal Wesmoland at FRYSC 270-965-9833.
The Crittenden County Interagency Council discussed organization of the 2021 Community Christmas program during its July 15 meeting.
The Happy Feet Program, which provides new shoes at the start of each school year for those who need them, will conduct its distribution event Aug. 10
Additionally, free haircuts will be available, and there will be a yard sale on the same night.
To determine eligibility or refer a family, contact Wesmoland at the FRYSC office.