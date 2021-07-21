Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Town's historic building sells at auction

One of Marion’s most historic and recognizable buildings sold at public auction at the courthouse door this morning. It has been known by many names, originally built as a Masonic Lodge and later was Hunt's Department Store.

It has been co-owned since 1997 by Thom Hawthorne and Paula Collins and they formerly operated a diner in the building, which is located at the corner of Main and Bellville streets.

Records indicate that Collins had petitioned the court for a partition sale, which was recently awarded.

At auction, Collins bought the property with a bid of $130,000. Only she and the other owner, Hawthorne, cast bids during the public auction.

By law, the purchaser will have 30 days to complete the deal.

A court-ordered appraisal figured the building's worth at $150,000.

