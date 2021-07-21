Town's historic building sells at auction

It has been co-owned since 1997 by Thom Hawthorne and Paula Collins and they formerly operated a diner in the building, which is located at the corner of Main and Bellville streets.
Records indicate that Collins had petitioned the court for a partition sale, which was recently awarded.
At auction, Collins bought the property with a bid of $130,000. Only she and the other owner, Hawthorne, cast bids during the public auction.
By law, the purchaser will have 30 days to complete the deal.
A court-ordered appraisal figured the building's worth at $150,000.