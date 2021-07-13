Ed-Tech Center hosts group viewing of hearing

There will be a group viewing of the virtual meeting at the Marion Ed-Tech Center. It is open to everyone and doors will open at 5:45 p.m. Anyone interested in making a comment should contact Crittenden County-Judge Executive Perry Newcom by noon Friday.
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat says public comments helped guide the project since the study began 15 years ago. The online meeting is an opportunity for citizens to provide a final round of input on the project to realign 9.2 miles of the U.S. 641 corridor as a four-lane highway. The July 19 public hearing will be held online via Zoom. Participants must register in advance at www.641connect.com.
“With 49 online registrants and several citizens who have submitted written feedback on the project website or verbally, we are pleased with the engagement from the community and look forward to the public hearing,” Poat said. “During the online meeting, residents and stakeholders will get an updatefrom the project team about the preferred route and findings of the 641 Connect environmental assessment. They will then have an opportunity to provide comments and input for the official hearing record.”
In 2019, KYTC engineers announced a preliminary preferred alternate route aimed at improving safety and mobility along U.S. 641 between Eddyville and Fredonia. The alternate maximizes the use of land owned by other state agencies and has since been adjusted slightly near the Fredonia Valley Quarry to utilize a section of old railroad bed. Maps, the environmental assessment draft document, and other information are available for review on the project website.
Project Manager Chris Kuntz noted that KYTC has worked extensively with residents, property owners, business leaders and elected officials to review and study the U.S. 641 corridor.
“Safety and economic development are the two driving forces of this project. The existing two-lane U.S. 641 has a higher than average crash rate,” Kuntz said. “Improving safety for daily commuters and constructing a new highway that can enhance economic development by becoming a part of the National Truck Network are among the project priorities.”
Once complete, the new roadway will link with another U.S. 641 improvement project between Fredonia and Marion, which opened to traffic in December 2018.
For more information on 641 Connect, visit www.641Connect.com. Those unable to attend the online public hearing may submit comments on the website and find info about how to how to submit verbal comments via telephone.