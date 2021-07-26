Crittenden County Sports Briefs

SOCCER
CCYSA registration is Aug. 1
Registration for fall youth soccer at Marion-Crittenden County Park begins Aug. 1. An online registration portal is available at the Crittenden County Youth Soccer Association (CYSA group site on Facebook). Also, updates will be posted there as the season draws near. The soccer season will begin Aug. 30 for children born in years 2008 through 2013 and on Sept. 6 for players born in 2014 through 2019. For more information or assistance registering call, 270-969-8042.
FOOTBALL
Junior Pro registration is SaturdayRegistration for Crittenden County Junior Pro Football for players in grades 3-4 and 5-6 will be held on Saturday, July 31 at Rocket Stadium. Players in grades 5-6 can register starting at 8:30 a.m., and players in grades 3-4 can begin signing up at 9:45 a.m.
GOLF