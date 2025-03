Sheriff's Report | Lyon County Lyon County Sheriff Brent White's Activity Report - On Monday, February 17, 2025, at 3:30pm, Sheriff Brent White charged Zackery S. Step...

FERRY IS REOPEN | Ohio River drops This just in! Cave-In-Rock Ferry has reopened after being closed since Feb. 19 due to high water. The Ohio River levels began receding quick...

Former mayor dies in Salem blaze Former Salem Mayor Rell Peck died in a house fire early this morning in Salem. His wife was able to escape the blaze. Peck had served two te...

