From Lyon County Sheriff Brent White

LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE MEDIA RELEASE
- On Monday, February 24, 2025, around 9:35am, Sheriff Brent White responded to a non-injury collision involving two commercial vehicles at the intersection of US 62 West and KY 810 South in Suwanee. His investigation revealed a 2003 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer hauling lumber and driven by Andrew R. Coffey (26) of Columbia was West on US 62 when the driver failed to realize a 2021 Chevrolet Express, with a box trailer in tow, driven by Blake J. Mooney (38) of Madisonville, was stopped in traffic West bound on US 62 and waiting to turn onto KY 810 South.
- When Coffey realized the vehicle was stopped and he could not stop his commercial vehicle in time to avoid a collision, he steered left and into the oncoming lane of US 62 before losing control and colliding with the Chevrolet and a guardrail resulting in his load of lumber shifting and spilling onto the highway and off the shoulder of the roadway. No injuries were reported; however, post-crash inspections resulted in numerous citations being issued.
- Coffey was charged with Violation of Part 396 of the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Regulations – Inspection/Repair/Maintenance when it was discovered his federal safety inspection proof document had expired in April of 2024. Mooney was charged with Violations of Parts 390, 392, 393, and 396 of the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Regulations as it pertained to his company’s DOT number, safety inspection, gross weight registration, no breakaway cable, and parts needed for safe operation. It was also discovered the brake lights and turn signals on Mooney’s trailer were not working at the time of the collision and the equipment on the trailer was inoperable. This was determined to be a contributing factor in the collision. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, the Kuttawa Fire Department, and the KYTC Department of Highways assisted Sheriff White at the scene.
- On Sunday, February 23rd, around 2:51am, a Kuttawa resident called 9-1-1 to report an unknown white male had kicked in the front door to the home they shared with 3 other adult family members. When the burglar kicked in the door to the home, it struck an adult female on the interior who had been looking through the peep hole to see who was outside her home. Family members attempted to keep the offender from entering the home any further by pushing against the door. When one family member yelled to another to call 9-1-1, the offender fled the home on foot.
- Deputy Shannon Oliver responded immediately; however, the offender had fled the area in a silver,Toyota Tacoma pickup truck prior to his arrival. Deputy Oliver located a distraught family and a damaged front door. He obtained information including a description of the suspect but no identity. Later in the morning, Sheriff Brent White recovered additional evidence at the scene and via video surveillance which aided in developing a suspect.
- For two days, members of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Western KY Violent Crime Task Force conducted surveillance in two counties as it pertained to this investigation. These efforts in combination with assistance from the Calvert City Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Special Operations, and ATF led to the apprehension of the suspect in Marshall County and the seizure of the vehicle he used in the Lyon County home invasion/burglary in McCracken County.
- The suspect was identified as Justin Bruce Harper (46) of Sharpe School Road, Calvert City. He was detained on Monday, February 24, 2025 around 3pm in Calvert City after he stopped at a local convenience store.
- A KSP K-9 was deployed on Harper’s Cadillac Escalade which alerted to the odor of narcotics. A search revealed Harper was found to possess over 3oz. of Methamphetamine, over 60 packets of Suboxone, Marijuana, Morphine, pills, and drug paraphernalia. The Calvert City Police Department will be pursuing criminal charges related to drug trafficking in Marshall County.
- Harper was transported to Lyon County where he was interviewed by Sheriff’s Office personnel. He was later charged by Deputy Oliver with Burglary-2nd Degree (forced/residence) and Assault-4th Degree. Harper was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. The investigation is continuing; however, there is no known connection between the burglary victims and this offender. This offender is suspected to have been involved in other suspicious and/or criminal activity, possibly in Marshall and Lyon Counties. If anyone has information concerning this offender, they are asked to call 270-388-2311.
- On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, around 9:30am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a theft complaint in the city of Eddyville. His investigation revealed a Kentucky registration plate was stolen, between February 25th and February 26th, from a parked vehicle off Hayden Drive. There were no witnesses located. If anyone has any information concerning this crime, they are asked to contact Chief Deputy Adams at 270-388-2311.
- On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, around 6pm, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a complaint of a vehicle in the median on I-24 between the 42 and the 43-mile-marker. His investigation revealed a fugitive from Indiana was in the vehicle. He was identified as Leandro Gilberto Labanino-Lopez (33) of Louisville. Deputy Travis arrested him and charged him on an Indiana warrant charging him with Criminal Mischief. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Saturday, March 1, 2025, around 9am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a suspicious person complaint on Calhoun Road, East of Eddyville. Upon arrival, he discovered a crew from Paducah was at the wrong residence it had been hired to work on a roof at. Further investigation determined Selvin Calel-Lopez (39) of Paducah, presented a Guatemalan identification card. It was determined he had no valid driver’s license, nor proof of insurance for his vehicle. Calel-Lopez was charged with No Operator’s License and No Insurance. The vehicle he was operating was impounded to the Sheriff’s Office.