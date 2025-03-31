Lyon County Sheriff's Report

- On Monday, March 24, 2025, around 3 p.m., Sheriff Brent White served a criminal summons on Tabitha Szmanda, 39, of Eddyville. She was charged by the local school district with Parent or Custodian to Send Child to School – 1st or 2nd Offense. Szmanda faces an April court date in Lyon District Court to answer for this offense.
- On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, around 9:15 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams served a citation on Steven Warfield, 47, of Kuttawa, charging him with obstructing a roadway. The Sheriff’s Office received complaints from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and County Judge-Executive reporting this subject had laid an electrical line across a county roadway to service property reportedly belonging to Warfield. He faces an April court date in Lyon District Court to answer for this offense.
- On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, around 1:30 p.m., Deputy Lori Francis served a bench warrant on Tiffany Kendrick, 42, of Pikeville. She was charged with a Floyd Circuit Court bench warrant for nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines. Kendrick will remain in state custody pending extradition back to Floyd County.
- On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, around 8:50 a.m., Capt. Dennis Beckett arrested Jasmine J. Jones, 36, of Jennings, Mo., after she was found to be a fugitive from Lyon District Court. Jones was served with a 2018 bench warrant charging her with failure to appear in court. She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Thursday, March 27, 2025, around 7:20 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and a Kentucky State Police trooper responded to a residence on Ky. 293 for a fugitive complaint. While at a residence in the 2000 block of Ky. 293, a vehicle pulled up and quickly accelerated from the home. The vehicle was stopped by law enforcement. Fugitive Joshua E. Harper, 35, of Eddyville, was arrested by Deputy Shannon Oliver and charged with two Lyon District Court bench warrants for failure to appear in court on drug, trespassing and menacing-related cases. In addition, KSP charged Harper with driving on a DUI-suspended license – 1st offense, no or expired registration, no insurance, obstructed windshield and failure to notify DOT of address change. Harper was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Saturday, March 29, 2025, around 4:30 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a runaway juvenile complaint south of Eddyville. His investigation revealed a child left their home in the late-night hours and was missing when the mother awoke to go to work early that morning. Chief Deputy Adams initiated a search and requested assistance from EM Director Randy Wright, DCBS social workers and Sheriff Brent White. The initial search did not reveal any trace of the child near their home in Lyon County. The investigation later revealed the child was located around 10:40 a.m. at a residence in Princeton. The child was initially returned to the custody of the mother and later transferred to a residential treatment facility out of the county.