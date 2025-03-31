Lyon County Sheriff's Report

Croft joins KY Court of Honor Jimmy Croft along with family and supporters from Crittenden and Livingston counties. Jimmy Croft, the all-time winningest boys basketball c...

NCAA PREVIEW | UK v TN | By Trace Derrrington LISTEN NOW ---------------------- MARCH MADNESS BONUS PODCAST ---------------------- Tipoff 6:39pm in Indianapolis FRIDAY, MARCH 28 No. 3 Se...

Crittenden Board of Education meets tonight Crittenden County Board of Education will hold its regular meeting tonight (March 25) at 5:30 p.m. in Rocket Arena. Following the welcome a...

THURSDAY NEWscast | Beware of Closed Roads LISTEN NOW ------------- Roads, Bridges, Turkeys, Ballgames, Auto Renewals