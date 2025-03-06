First deadline Friday for Ag Investment Program

Farmers in Crittenden County have an opportunity to enhance and diversify their operations through the County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP), which is now accepting applications.
Funded by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, CAIP provides cost-share assistance to agricultural producers, helping them invest in various aspects of their farm businesses. The program covers a wide range of agricultural enterprises across 11 investment areas, including large and small livestock, forage, horticulture, timber, technology, energy efficiency, farm infrastructure, water enhancement, marketing, and value-added production.
This year, Crittenden County has been awarded $28,500 in funding. Eligible producers can qualify for a prorated reimbursement of up to $1,000. Farms of all sizes are eligible, but applicants must have a Farm Service Number, which is available from the Farm Service Agency office in Salem. A new requirement this year mandates that all applicants be Kentucky residents, as verified by documentation.
Completed applications will be scored based on responses and values provided by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. The first cut-off date for applications is March 7. After that, funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until the allocation is exhausted.
For more information, visit the Crittenden County Conservation District office at 118 E. Bellville St. in Marion or call 270-965-3921. Additional details and guidelines are available online at www.kyagr.com/agpolicy.