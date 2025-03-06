First deadline Friday for Ag Investment Program

FERRY IS REOPEN | Ohio River drops This just in! Cave-In-Rock Ferry has reopened after being closed since Feb. 19 due to high water. The Ohio River levels began receding quick...

From Lyon County Sheriff Brent White LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE MEDIA RELEASE - On Monday, February 24, 2025, around 9:35am, Sheriff Brent White responded to a non-injury col...

STATE FARM | Friday NewsCast LISTEN NOW =============== Big News from Lady Rockets District Title Appearance

Sen. Jason Howell | Legislative Update The highlight of the week in Frankfort was Military Kids Day on Tuesday when more than 160 military children joined us at the Capitol for a ...