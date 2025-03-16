Lyon County Weekly Sheriff's Activity

LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
- On Sunday, March 9, 2025, just after 3pm, Sheriff Brent White responded to a disturbance complaint on Hayden Drive in the city of Eddyville. Following an investigation, Sheriff White arrested Breanna M. Castello (34) of Eddyville. Castello was charged with Assault-4th Degree. She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Sunday, March 9, 2025, just after 7:30pm, Deputy David Carroll made a traffic stop on a 2003 Buick on KY 93 South for speeding. Following a roadside investigation, he arrested the driver, identified as Chase R. Deason (29) of Eddyville. Deason was charged with Speeding, Driving on a DUI Suspended License-1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession. Deason was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Monday, March 10, 2025, around 10:30am, Sheriff Brent White responded to a reported collision on KY 1199. His investigation revealed a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Michael J. Gregory (68) of Eddyville, was South on KY 1199 when it sideswiped a 2023 Ram van driven by Diego A. Gonzalez Martinez (34) of Martin, TN, which was North on KY 1199. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, around 11am, Sheriff Brent White responded to a reported collision on Eddy Creek Marina Road off KY 93 South. His investigation revealed a 2017 Toyota pickup truck, driven by Willard D. Johnson (66) of Eddyville was West when the driver engaged in a coughing spell which resulted in him losing consciousness, before losing control and leaving the roadway. The Toyota collided with four wooden traffic barriers before impacting a large tree. Lyon County EMS responded to the scene; however, the driver declined transport to the hospital. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, just after 8:30pm, Deputies David Carroll, Shannon Oliver, and Josh Travis answered a complaint regarding a fugitive on Green Road. They identified a residence where the subject had been seen previously and conducted surveillance on it. At one point, a person matching the description of the fugitive appeared outside on a porch. He apparently saw deputies and immediately fled on foot. A foot pursuit ensued with the fleeing fugitive crossing Green Road before entering a rugged terrain area. All three deputies gave chase and attempted to locate the fugitive. He was later located in a thick brushy area and after refusing verbal commands to surrender, he was the recipient of a Taser deployment. He continued to physically resist arrest until all three deputies were able to take him into custody without further incident. The Kuttawa Fire Department and Lyon County EMS responded to the scene and assisted deputies.
The fugitive, identified as Michael W. Overbaugh (40) of Owensboro, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being released. Overbaugh was charged by Deputy David Carroll with Fleeing/Evading Police-1st Degree (on foot), and Resisting Arrest. Overbaugh was charged by Deputy Josh Travis with aParole Violation warrant for absconding parole supervision, a bench warrant from Trigg Circuit Court where he failed to appear in court for sentencing as it pertained to a Methamphetamine trafficking case, and he was served with a criminal summons from Daviess County for a theft-related offense. Overbaugh was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Thursday, March 13, 2025, around 7:25am, Sheriff Brent White served a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant on James A. Gilkey (51) of Eddyville. The indictment charges Gilkey with Assault-4th Degree (domestic violence), Terroristic Threatening-3rd Degree, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Criminal Mischief-2nd Degree as it pertained to a standoff incident investigated by Kentucky State Police and assisted by Deputies of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office on New Years Eve. Gilkey was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Friday, March 14, 2025, just after 7:30am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a single vehicle collision on KY 293. His investigation revealed a 2024 GMC driven by Jill M. Lane (59) of Princeton was Southwest on KY 293 when a deer entered the roadway and resulted in a collision. Lane was not injured in the collision.
- On Friday, March 14, 2025, around 8:35am, Captain Dennis Beckett served a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant on Matthew R. Eggleston (37) of Paducah after he was extradited from Vienna, IL back to Lyon County to face a 2021 Circuit Court case which charged him with firearm enhanced Methamphetamine trafficking in addition to multiple other charges including Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree. Eggleston was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Friday, March 14, 2025, around 7pm, Deputy Shannon Oliver responded to a two-vehicle, hit/run collision at a Kuttawa business. His investigation revealed an International semi-truck and trailer was backing into a parking spot when it collided with a parked, 2022 Freightliner occupied by Hafiz Ibrahim (43) of Alpharetta, GA. After the collision, the unidentified International semi fled the scene and is believed to have gotten back on the interstate. If anyone has information concerning this collision, they are asked to contact Deputy Oliver at 270.388.2311.
- On Saturday, March 15, 2025, around 8:44am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams took a 16-year-old male juvenile into custody from a residence in Kuttawa. The juvenile offender was wanted on a Marshall District Court juvenile pick-up order as it pertained to a dangerous vehicle pursuit which occurred on March 14, 2025. The juvenile was charged by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office with Fleeing/Evading Police-1st Degree (motor vehicle), Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree, and Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer (2 counts). The juvenile was lodged the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Paducah.