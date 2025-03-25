Crittenden Board of Education meets tonight

Crittenden County Board of Education will hold its regular meeting tonight (March 25) at 5:30 p.m. in Rocket Arena.
Following the welcome and Pledge of Allegiance, the board will consider approval of the meeting agenda. Recognitions will include Rocket Way Students of the Month and Heart of a Rocket recipients, both presented by Tiffany Blazina.
Reports will be shared from various departments, including SBDM minutes, food service, enrollment, and technology, along with the superintendent’s update, which includes personnel notices, the spring athletic calendar, thank-you acknowledgments, and information on the 2025 bond sale.
Routine matters will be approved, including previous meeting minutes and the superintendent’s report.
The consent agenda features financial reports, fundraisers, and approval of trips for the high school softball team and FCCLA group.
Action items include a shortened school week for a student, contracts for summer benefits and HVAC maintenance, the 2025-2026 preschool calendar, payment applications related to the middle school addition and GESC project, and options for disbursing funds from the Vince Clark Rocket Foundation and Fohs Hall scholarship.
Additional approvals will address graduation-related events, bid renewals, surplus equipment, insurance renewals, grant agreements, a storm damage roof repair payment, Project Graduation donation, new event coordinator stipends for baseball and softball, surplus technology, the creation of a district digital learning coach position, and revisions to the current school calendar and middle school construction documents.