FERRY IS REOPEN | Ohio River drops This just in! Cave-In-Rock Ferry has reopened after being closed since Feb. 19 due to high water. The Ohio River levels began receding quick...

Sheriff's Report | Lyon County Lyon County Sheriff Brent White's Activity Report - On Monday, February 17, 2025, at 3:30pm, Sheriff Brent White charged Zackery S. Step...

NEWScast | Ferry and Basketball in the News LISTEN NOW ================== Get Your Midweek News & Sports Update

Crittenden Schools needs bus drivers Click Image to Enlarge Crittenden County Schools is looking for bus drivers. Hourly wages begin at $16.67. Positions are full-time and offer...