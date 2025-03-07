Lady Rockets 2 wins from Sweet 16

🏀 Game Night Alert! The Crittenden County Lady Rockets are just one step away from returning to the Girls’ Region 2 Basketball Tournament finals for the second time in three years. They face off against the Christian County Lady Colonels tonight at Lyle Dunbar Gym in Hopkinsville.
🔄 Road to the Semifinals
Crittenden County secured their spot with a 46-39 victory over Union County on Tuesday.
Christian County advanced with a 70-51 win against Madisonville-North Hopkins.
🏆 Team Breakdown
Lady Rockets (22-7) ✨ 3-game winning streak | District 5 champions
Lady Colonels (18-9) ✨ 8 wins in last 9 games | District 8 champions
💪 Key Matchup: The teams met earlier this season, with Christian County narrowly winning 56-49. Lady Rocket head coach Shannon Hodge highlights rebounding and physical play as crucial elements for success tonight.
🏅 History at Stake
Crittenden County was last in the regional title game in 2023 when they finished runner-up to Henderson County (71-53). Crittenden won the region in 2011, its only championship.
Christian County is eyeing its first finals berth since 2011, when they fell to Crittenden County (53-49).
⏰ Tipoff at 7:45 p.m. | 🎧 F&M Bank Pregame Show at 7:30 p.m. on 95.3 The Farm
📺 Can’t make it to the game? Watch it live on NFHS Network!
🔥 Bonus Action: The first semifinal at 6 p.m. features defending champion Henderson County battling Hopkins County Central.