Lyon County Weekly Sheriff's Activity LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT - On Sunday, March 9, 2025, just after 3pm, Sheriff Brent White responded to a disturbance complaint on Ha...

Pleasant Hill, Paris cemetery boards meet Click Image to Enlarge The Pleasant Hill and Paris cemetery associations will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 18. The meeting will be held at...

Marion Tornado Shelter Marion Baptist Church will open its basement at midnight tonight and remain open until the threat of potentially hazardous weather passes.

Deputy shoots man in Christian County A Christian County man was fatally shot by law enforcement early Sunday after allegedly opening fire on deputies responding to a domestic vi...