Lyon County Sheriff Weekly Activity Report

LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE MEDIA RELEASE
On Saturday, March 1, 2025, around 2:15pm, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a two-vehicle collision on US 62 near the Huck’s Travel Center. His investigation revealed an unidentified vehicle struck a parked/unoccupied 2019 Hyundai Kona, owned by Sharon Lynch (68) of Eddyville. The vehicle fled the scene prior to the arrival of Chief Deputy Adams. If anyone has information about this collision, they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-388-2311.
On Monday, March 3, 2025, around 10:20am, Captain Dennis Beckett arrested Steve A. Cline (61) of Campbellsville on a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant, while he was at the judicial building, charging him with a Probation Violation (for a felony offense). Cline was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, around 5pm, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a single-vehicle collision on KY 93 North. His investigation revealed a 2018 Nissan Armada, driven by Kaylyn D. Humphrey (36) of Kuttawa, was North on KY 93 when the driver dropped off the right shoulder, lost control, and collided with two mailboxes before traveling down a steep ravine and colliding with a tree. Humphrey declined medical attention; however, the vehicle sustained severe damage.
On Thursday, March 6, 2025, around 2:30pm, Deputy Lori Francis and Chief Deputy Sam Adams arrested Ashton M. Breaux (34) of Eddyville on a Lyon District Court bench warrant charging her with failure to appear as it pertained to a truancy case. Breaux posted a cash bond and was later released from custody.
On Thursday, March 6, 2025, around 2:50pm, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded with the Eddyville and Kuttawa Fire Departments to a brush fire off KY 818 North. The investigation led to Alexandria D.Harris (24) of Eddyville being charged with a Fire Hazard Season Violation for unlawful burning during the fire hazard season (prior to 6pm). Harris was attempting to burn household trash before it escaped on a windy day and burned approximately ½ acre before fire department personnel were able to contain it. Harris was cited to Lyon District Court.
On Friday, March 7, 2025, around 4:30pm, Deputy Josh Travis conducted a traffic stop near Outlet Avenue in Eddyville. This led to the arrest of Stacy D. Phillips (50) of Marion being arrested on a McCracken District Court bench warrant for non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines. Phillips was later lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Sunday, March 9, 2025, around 4:10am, Sheriff Brent White was dispatched to a single-vehicle collision on US 641 North. His investigation revealed a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Meagan N. Edwards (40) of Paducah was North bound when she missed a residential driveway before colliding with a concrete culvert and ditch. Edwards was arrested by Sheriff White and charged with DUI-1st Offense, Aggravating Circumstance (>.15 BrAC), Improper Equipment, and Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance-1st Offense. Edwards was not injured in the collision and she was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.