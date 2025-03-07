School phones, other services remain out today

UPDATE: Service has been restored to the schools
ORIGINAL POST
Damage to an AT&T fiber line has already created a couple of days without some technology, internet and phone service at Crittenden County Schools.
School officials now say the outage is expected to continue through today (Friday).
"Unfortunately, we anticipate the internet and phone outage will extend throughout the school day tomorrow, Friday, March 7. Please continue to use the contact emails below to contact someone at the schools or district office. We apologize for this inconvenience and thank you for your continued patience," the district said in correspondence with student families on Thursday.
Email addresses of key individuals at the schools are as follows:
CCES:
sarah.riley@crittenden.kyschools.us
rheanda.deboe@crittenden.kyschools.us
julie.champion@crittenden.kyschools.us
CCMS
heidi.hicks@crittenden.kyschools.us
cathy.oliver@crittenden.kyschools.us
CCHS
josh.cook@crittenden.kyschools.us
staci.blackburn@crittenden.kyschools.us