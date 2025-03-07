Statewide Tornado Drill Today

Kentucky statewide tornado drill is set to take place today at 9:07 a.m., after being postponed earlier this week due to the threat of actual severe weather.
During the test, weather radios and some mobile phones will display a TOR code alert. Radio and television stations will also broadcast the drill, and first responder organizations will conduct a communications test.
Crittenden and other area counties are aligning their storm siren tests with the statewide drill to ensure systems are functioning properly.