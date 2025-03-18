I-69 Interchange Public Meeting

As a reminder, a public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 20, to gather public input on the I-69 Interchange Re-configuration Project. This project spans approximately two miles and crosses the Tennessee-Kentucky state line, connecting the proposed Interstate 69 in Tennessee (currently U.S. 51) with Interstate 69 (formerly the Purchase Parkway) in Kentucky.
The preferred alternative generally follows the U.S. 51 alignment, creating a new sweeping curve to the east near State Line Road. Additionally, it reconstructs the U.S. 51/U.S. 45E/U.S. 45W interchange at its current location to improve connectivity and traffic flow.
The public meeting will be held on March 20 from 5 to 7 p.m., at **South Fulton Middle and High School, 1302 John C. Jones Parkway, South Fulton, TN 38257.
Led by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the meeting will follow an open house format. Attendees will have the opportunity to view exhibits, speak with TDOT staff and project team members, and ask questions about the project. There will be no formal presentation.
For those who wish to provide feedback, comment sheets will be available at the meeting. Additionally, written comments may be submitted within 21 days after the meeting date to the following address: