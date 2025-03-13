Man injured in Caldwell County crash

Caldwell County sheriff's deputies responded to single-vehicle collision this morning on KY 672 approximately 9.3 miles east of Princeton.
Hans M. Chaney, 34, of Princeton was traveling southbound near the intersection of Alexander Road, when a deer entered his path. He swerved to miss the deer and lost control of his 2003 Red Ford Pickup in the west ditch-line of KY 672.
Chaney was transported to Caldwell Medical Center by AmeriPro Ambulance Service due to his injuries. This investigation is being conducted by Deputy Steve Ladd. He was assisted by Princeton Fire and Rescue at scene.