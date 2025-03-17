TRAFFIC ALERT | I-24 Bridge Inspection

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is planning a daytime lane restriction on the Interstate 24 Cumberland River Bridge starting on Monday, March 24.
Crews will be using an under-bridge inspection vehicle (UBIV) to inspect the bridge starting at 8 a.m. each day for approximately five days.
Motorists should be alert for signage and trucks with arrow boards guiding traffic to shift into the open lane, as work will alternate from one side of the bridge to the other.
The Interstate 24 Cumberland River Bridge, which also carries Interstate 69, are twin structures at the Livingston-Lyon County Line at the 33.67 MM on I-24. The structures carry just over 30,000 vehicles across the Cumberland River in an average day.
The inspection is expected to be completed by Friday, March 28, weather permitting.