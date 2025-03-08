Sen. Jason Howell | Legislative Update

At this point in the session, we’ve shifted our focus to hearing a large batch of House bills in committee and on the Senate floor. Just as the House is working through Senate bills, we’re carefully reviewing their legislation to ensure it aligns with the priorities of Kentuckians.
This week also brought a great reminder of why this work matters, as students from across the state visited the Capitol for Kentucky Youth Advocacy Week. It’s always inspiring to see young Kentuckians engage in the legislative process and share their vision for the future.
Below are several bills we passed in the Senate this week that the Kentucky state House of Representatives may now take up.
I was honored to sponsor Senate Bill 237 which removes the physical agility test requirement for individuals seeking peace officer certification in Kentucky if they have prior law enforcement experience in another state and meet specified criteria. This change streamlines the certification process for experienced officers while maintaining professional standards. This reform helps address law enforcement shortages by making it easier for experienced officers from other states to become certified in Kentucky, ensuring agencies can recruit qualified personnel without unnecessary barriers. The bill passed the Senate unanimously and heads to the House for consideration.
The Senate passed Senate Bill 244 which I sponsored will finalize the transition of child support enforcement and administrative hearings from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to the Attorney General’s Office to ensure these functions are properly integrated. The bill formally establishes the Department of Child Support Services within the Department of Law to manage child support programs and clarifies the role of the Office of Administrative Hearings under the Attorney General’s authority. The bill places the Office of Data Privacy to oversee and protect sensitive information within the department. The bill primarily makes technical changes, such as renaming agencies and aligning statutes with the restructuring approved last session. If approved by the House and SB 244 becomes law, these changes would take effect July 1.
The Senate adopted Senate Resolution 63 honoring cancer patients, survivors, and their families, remembering those who have been lost to cancer, and declaring Thursday, March 6, 2025, as Suits and Sneakers Day in the Senate. Countless families across the commonwealth have been impacted by cancer. My daughter is a survivor of childhood cancer. I am forever grateful to the doctors, nurses, researchers, caregivers, and advocates who work every day to save lives and provide hope for a world free of cancer.
Senate Bill 1 establishes the Kentucky Film Office within the Cabinet for Economic Development to attract more film and television productions to the commonwealth. The office will serve as a central hub for filmmakers and coordinate with local film commissions and tourism agencies to streamline permits, incentives, and workforce development while marketing Kentucky as a premier filming destination. The bill also creates the Kentucky Film Leadership Council, which will oversee tax incentives and set industrypolicies to ensure efficient and responsible growth. Funded through state allocations, application fees, and a portion of the bed tax, the office will work to bring more productions to Kentucky and create jobs and economic opportunities for local businesses. Supporters say the bill will help Kentucky compete with other states by simplifying the filming process and ensuring tax incentives are administered effectively, which benefits a range of workers from construction crews and electricians to small business owners.
Senate Bill 3 updates Kentucky’s name, image, and likeness (NIL) laws to align with the expected House v. NCAA settlement and enable the state’s universities to remain competitive with schools nationwide. The bill allows student-athletes to enter into agreements with their universities or affiliated organizations for direct compensation, including revenue-sharing if required by law or legal settlements. It establishes fair market standards for NIL deals and prevents schools from restricting athletes’ earning potential unless outlined in institutional agreements. The bill also permits universities to sublicense NIL rights through media partners and third-party contracts to expand opportunities for student-athletes. With an emergency provision for immediate implementation, SB 3 prepares Kentucky’s universities for major changes in college athletics while protecting student-athletes and keeping the commonwealth’s colleges and universities competitive.
Senate Bill 6 improves transparency in Kentucky’s education funding by ensuring that the full cost of public education is accurately reported. The bill requires the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) funding model to include state-paid fringe benefits—such as teacher pensions and health insurance—in per-pupil funding calculations. Currently, these costs are not factored into state education funding reports, which leaves an incomplete picture of total taxpayer investment. SB 6 does not change how schools receive funding but provides a more accurate representation of the state’s financial commitment to public education. The bill’s reporting changes take effect on July 1, 2026.
Senate Bill 7, the Right of Publicity Act, prohibits the unauthorized commercial use of unclothed images of individuals, living or deceased, in Kentucky. It allows legal action for misuse, exempts cloud and internet service providers, and preserves First Amendment protections for journalism, art, and entertainment.
Senate Bill 9 strengthens the Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System (TRS) by standardizing sick leave policies, capping pensionable sick leave at 12 days per year, and requiring districts to cover costs for additional leave. It mandates 30 days of maternity leave by 2030, ensures TRS reports sick leave liabilities, and allows state audits for oversight. The bill aligns administrator leave policies with teachers to improve pension sustainability and fairness.
Senate Bill 38 allows school bus cameras to enforce stop arm violations, increases fines for offenders, and allocates funds for camera systems. It clarifies stopping rules on divided highways and bans autonomous vehicles for student transportation.
Senate Bill 58 allows special needs trusts to receive lifetime retirement benefits from Kentucky’s public pension systems without affecting government assistance. It ensures trustees can manage payments, requires notification upon a beneficiary’s death, and prevents annuity funds from reimbursing Medicaid. Retirement systems may establish regulations for implementation.
Senate Bill 63 allows street-legal special-purpose vehicles to be legally driven on public roads in Kentucky under specific conditions. The bill defines and establishes safety and equipment requirements for “street-legal special-purpose vehicles,” which must meet lighting, braking, and structural standards. There is a 20-mile travel limit on roads with centerline markings. These vehicles must be registered, insured, and pass an inspection before receiving a license plate, with a $10 registration fee. Farm-use vehicles are exempt from the registration and license plate requirements. The bill prohibits their use on interstates, parkways, and restricted highways. The bill expands access to off-road vehicle use in rural areas and supports work, recreation, and tourism, particularly in eastern Kentucky.
Senate Bill 68 reforms Kentucky public school standards and administrative requirements by emphasizing critical and independent thinking, high academic achievement, and expanding career and technical education within the curriculum. It removes certain reporting mandates to reduce administrative burdens, including those on student physical activity and breakfast program participation. Additionally, it clarifies that school boards serve as tax-levying authorities and requires district budgets to be published like school financial reports. The legislation also repeals outdated statutes related to these areas.
Senate Bill 93 requires private insurers, Medicaid, KCHIP, state employee, and university health plans to cover hearing aids and services for children starting Jan. 1, 2026. It mandates at least one hearing aid per ear with a $2,500 minimum per device, consults the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing on coverage levels, adjusts cost-sharing for higher-priced devices, and sets network adequacy standards for pediatric audiologists.
Senate Bill 130 creates new criminal offenses to combat gift card fraud by targeting individuals who tamper with, steal, or fraudulently use gift cards. The bill makes it a Class D felony to manipulate a gift card’s packaging or security features to access its funds without authorization. It also defines "face value" for prosecution purposes and penalizes gift card theft based on its value. By addressing a growing method of financial fraud, SB 130 strengthens consumer protections and provides law enforcement with clearer tools to prosecute gift card-related crimes.
Senate Bill 132 , The Health Care Heroes Recruitment and Retention Act, seeks to address Kentucky’s health care workforce shortage by protecting medical professionals’ rights to decline participation in procedures or services that violate their religious, moral, or ethical beliefs. The bill ensures that federal laws regarding emergency medical treatment and the collection of sexual assault evidence remain intact. It defines key terms such as "conscience," "discrimination," "health care professional," and "health care institution" to provide clarity in its application. The legislation prohibits retaliation against doctors, nurses, and other providers refusing to participate in certain medical services based on conscience objections. It shields them from legal liability for refusing to perform services they object to. It prohibits a requirement for any individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for student enrollment in any medical program or to receive medical treatment in the commonwealth. Additionally, it prevents hiring or licensing authorities from penalizing, reprimanding, or denying employment or licensure to those who exercise these rights. The bill also mandates that hiring and licensing authorities provide professionals access to complaints filed against them. To ensure enforcement, it establishes a civil cause of action for individuals who experience retaliation or discrimination for asserting their conscience rights. Given the urgency of Kentucky’s health care workforce crisis, the bill includes an emergency clause, making it effective immediately upon passage. These protections align with similar laws in other states and will help attract and retain medical professionals in Kentucky.
Senate Bill 133 strengthens oversight of combat sports exhibitions in Kentucky by updating existing statutes to improve regulation and notification requirements. The bill redefines "exhibition" within Kentucky law to provide clearer guidelines on what qualifies as a combat sports event. It also requires all sanctioning bodies to notify the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission of any exhibitions not currently covered under existing laws. These changes bolster regulatory oversight and promote safety and accountability in combat sports.
Senate Bill 136 updates Kentucky's vehicle registration, titling, and driver's licensing processes. The bill streamlines KAVIS, the state's vehicle information system, to improve efficiency for county clerks and the Transportation Cabinet. It also ensures consistency in used car valuation by requiring the Department of Revenue to establish clear guidelines insurers must follow when determining the value of a totaled vehicle. Additionally, it allows individuals from Freely Associated States—including the Marshall Islands, Palau, and Micronesia—to obtain a REAL ID in Kentucky, in alignment with federal law. Other provisions include clarifying title transfers, allowing electronic signatures on lien statements, and giving the Kentucky State Police flexibility to expand a driver's testing pilot program. These updates enhance convenience for Kentuckians, modernize vehicle regulations, and ensure fair insurance practices.
Senate Bill 144 prohibits the resale of firearms used in homicides, requiring law enforcement to destroy them within 90 days of a court order. It also allows the Kentucky State Police (KSP) to destroy confiscated firearms that are defaced, contaminated, unsafe to discharge, or requested for destruction by an innocent owner. Currently, state law mandates that seized firearms, including murder weapons, be sold at auction, a practice that has drawn criticism from victims' families and law enforcement. The bill prevents these weapons from re-entering circulation, ensuring they are never used to commit further violence. With bipartisan support, SB 144 prioritizes public safety, respects victims’ families, and helps bring closure to those impacted by violent crime.
Senate Bill 153 sets standards for prepayment claims review in Medicaid to prevent improper payments, increase oversight, and reduce fraud. It requires compliance with state regulations and federal approval if necessary.
Senate Bill 162 strengthens unemployment insurance fraud prevention by requiring the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, local prosecutors, and the U.S. Department of Justice to be notified within 30 days of suspected fraud. It mandates the immediate termination of public employees or contractors found to have fraudulently collected unemployment benefits, regardless of a legal conviction, though they may appeal the decision. The bill also tightens eligibility rules by disqualifying individuals from benefits while they are under investigation for fraud. Disqualification will remain in effect until a determination is made. Additionally, SB 162 streamlines disqualification criteria for misconduct-related terminations, clarifies eligibility for those leaving jobs under specific circumstances, and ensures stricter enforcement against false claims and fraudulent benefit collection.
Senate Bill 181 establishes traceable communication systems for school district employees and volunteers to use when communicating electronically with students. Each local board of education must designate one or more approved programs or applications as the exclusive means of electronic communication, though parents may provide written consent for alternative methods. It requires each principal to give parents written or electronic notification within the first 10 days of the school year of each electronic school notification and communication program designated within the traceable communication system. The bill exempts communications between school employees or volunteers and their own children. It creates a mandatory duty to report violations and requires school officials and the education commissioner to notify parents of unauthorized communication involving their children. Alleged violations must be reported to and investigated by the Educational Professional Standards Board (EPSB) with disciplinary actions outlined for confirmed violations. Additionally, the bill ensures that the identities of complainants and minors in dismissed cases remain confidential and requires EPSB to complete an initial review of complaints involving unauthorized communication, sexual contact, or misconduct within 120 days.
Senate Bill 183 requires proxy advisers working with Kentucky’s state-administered retirement systems to prioritize financial outcomes when voting on or recommending shareholder-sponsored proposals. If a proxy adviser votes against a company’s board of directors' recommendation, they must provide a detailed economic analysis proving the decision benefits retirement system members. The bill aims to prevent politically motivated investment decisions, particularly those influenced by environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activism, which has been linked to lower stock returns. It also reduces reliance on proxy advisory firms, which control most of the market and frequently push non-financial agendas. By reinforcing fiduciary responsibility, SB 183 ensures pension funds remain focused solely on economic performance.
Senate Bill 190 helps charities generate more revenue for their missions while maintaining oversight and structure by expanding charitable gaming opportunities to support nonprofit fundraising. It allows volunteers to serve at up to six weekly events or sessions, which builds community engagement. Licensed charitable organizations may now conduct up to three bingo sessions per week, up from two and increase the maximum allowable gaming time from 10 to 15 hours per week, further supporting nonprofit efforts. If it becomes law, these changes take effect on July 1.
Senate Bill 193 establishes a new provision in Kentucky law requiring the secretary of state to issue a jailer service card to individuals who have served as duly elected or appointed jailers in the commonwealth. The applicant must not have been removed from office or disqualified from holding office to qualify. The jailer service card is an official acknowledgment of service and will distinguish between current and former jailers. The secretary of state is tasked with verifying applicants' identities, establishing application procedures, determining the card’s design and content, and setting a cost structure that does not exceed production costs.
Senate Bill 202 establishes regulations for cannabis-infused beverages, treating them similarly to alcohol under the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC). The bill as amended removes a previously proposed moratorium and instead sets a 5 mg THC limit per serving for intoxicating cannabis beverages. The University of Kentucky Cannabis Center will study these products and report findings to the Legislative Research Commission by November 1, 2025.
Senate Bill 207, the School Innovation Act, gives Kentucky’s public schools greater flexibility to implement innovative educational strategies by establishing a waiver process through the Kentucky Board of Education. Any public school may apply to become a school of innovation, whether seeking to enhance academic offerings, expand specialized programs, or take a fresh approach to improvement. For struggling schools, this provides an opportunity for a reset within the public school system while maintaining district leadership and accountability. The bill sets clear terms and limitations for waivers and requires state approval and oversight with procedures for renewal and rescission when necessary. To streamline the process, it authorizes administrative regulations to support waiver implementation. Additionally, districts may partner with third parties to facilitate innovation with safeguards in place to revoke waivers if mismanagement occurs. Modeled after successful reforms in South Carolina and Indiana, this legislation creates a structured pathway for schools to pursue tailored solutions that best serve their students.
Senate Bill 218 enhances financial transparency by ensuring taxpayers have clear, centralized access to local government spending and tax information. The bill directs the Kentucky Department of Revenue to create an online hub linking to financial reports and tax rates for all local taxing authorities, including city and county governments, school districts, and special-purpose entities. If available, local governments must publish financial reports on their websites or submit them to the county library for public access. By 2026, all local governments must notify the Department of Revenue where their reports can be accessed and publish a public notice directing residents to the state’s financial reporting hub. The legislation simplifies access to financial data and makes local government spending more transparent and accessible.
Senate Bill 257 creates the Office of Government Efficiency within the Auditor of Public Accounts to identify waste, improve cost-effectiveness, and enhance transparency. It formalizes the Auditor’s structure, authorizes staffing and funding for efficiency initiatives. The bill builds on a decade of legislative efforts to ensure fiscal discipline, strengthen pensions, boost reserves, and lower income taxes.
Senate Bill 266 allows Kentucky State Police officers to take off-duty law enforcement jobs with commissioner approval and department regulations to prevent conflicts of interest. It permits state-owned vehicle use with regular plates and sets policies on uniforms, equipment, and facilities.
Senate Joint Resolution 66 establishes the Air Mobility and Aviation Economic Development Task Force. A joint resolution addresses a specific issue or directive without creating a permanent law but still holds legal authority.
Concurrent Resolution 67 directs the Legislative Research Commission to establish the Disaster Prevention and Resiliency Task Force to study disaster mitigation, infrastructure resilience, and planning for natural disasters that impact the commonwealth. The bill outlines duties for members of the task force. It requires the task force to submit its report to the Legislative Research Commission by December 1. A concurrent resolution is an expression of opinion or request by both houses of a legislature without the force of law.
House Bill 191 expands eligibility for burial in Kentucky state veterans' cemeteries to include certain National Guard and Reserve service members and their families. Eligibility extends to those who completed their initial service requirement with an honorable discharge and National Guard members who died while on state active duty or Title 32 service. Spouses, minor children, and dependent incapacitated children of eligible service members may also qualify. The bill aligns interment services with federal standards and prohibits burial for individuals convicted of a state or federal capital offense. The changes take effect Jan. 1, 2026.
House Bill 216 allows Department of Agriculture employees, excluding those in the Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy, to apply for or receive funds, awards, or contracts from the office. It amends ethics statutes to conform, applies retroactively, and includes an emergency provision.
House Bill 219 would require emergency medical providers to receive sexual assault emergency response training. It does not mandate a certificate-type program, only training.
House Bill 234 expands Kentucky Office of Homeland Security grants to airport security personnel, directing firearm sale funds toward protective gear and technology to enhance safety and policing.
House Bill 261 allows retired certified public accountants (CPAs) to provide certain uncompensated services to the public without forfeiting their CPA license. The measure permits retired CPAs with a continuing education waiver based on retirement to volunteer in roles such as tax preparation, government-sponsored business mentoring, nonprofit board service, and advisory board participation. The bill aims to enable retired professionals to contribute their expertise to nonprofit and public service efforts.
House Bill 262 allows small CPA firms to retain the name of a deceased or retired owner.
House Bill 391 increases the annual yield threshold for selling pure, unadulterated Kentucky honey from 150 gallons to 500 before requiring processing in a certified honey house or obtaining a permit from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The bill aims to support small-scale beekeepers by reducing regulatory burdens while maintaining product quality.
House Concurrent Resolution 20 would direct the Legislative Research Commission to study access to sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE) in the Commonwealth. The training would be conducted by the state’s Sexual Assault Response Team Advisory Committee.
Once we wrap these final legislative days, we’ll enter the veto period to give the Governor time to review the bills we’ve sent to his desk. He can sign them into law, let them take effect without his signature, or issue a veto. When we return for the remaining two days of session, the legislature will have the opportunity to override any vetoes with a majority vote in both chambers. This ensures that our work isn’t undone at the last minute, and the policies we’ve worked hard to pass stay on track.
