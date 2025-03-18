LBL hosts Girl Scout Day

Woodlands Nature Station in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area will host Girl Scout Day: Wonders of Nature on Saturday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering scout troops and families a chance to explore wildlife and earn badges.
Scouts of all levels Daisies, Brownies, Juniors and Cadettes can participate in hands-on activities led by naturalists and volunteers to meet badge requirements. Activities include tree identification hikes, live animal encounters, and insect crafts. The badges covered are Design with Nature for Daisies, Bugs for Brownies, Animal Habitats for Juniors and Trees for Cadettes.
“We will be learning all about wonders of nature for this year’s Girl Scout Day,” said Vanessa Sivils, a naturalist at the Nature Station.
The event is open to everyone, including siblings and non-scouts. Visitors should plan for up to a three-hour visit to complete all activities. Admission is $7 for ages 16 and older and free for those 15 and under.
The Woodlands Nature Station is located at 3146 Silver Trail Road in Cadiz.