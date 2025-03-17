Three deadly officer-involved incidents in W.KY over past week

Western Kentucky has seen three officer-involved shootings in the past week, spanning Lyon, Trigg, and Christian counties. Each incident involved law enforcement engaging with armed suspects, resulting in the deaths of the individuals involved. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating all three cases.
The most recent occurred early Monday in Kuttawa, where a Lyon County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle linked to a Marshall County shooting. The encounter at Huck’s Travel Center led to a deadly force incident, leaving the suspect dead while the deputy remained unharmed.
Last Tuesday, a high-speed pursuit that began in Lyon County ended in Trigg County, where the suspect crashed, fled on foot, and fired at law enforcement, striking a deputy. Officers returned fire, killing 21-year-old Jermaine Terrell Jackson Jr. The injured deputy was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center in stable condition.
Another shooting took place early Sunday in Crofton, where Christian County deputies responded to a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, 39-year-old Patrick J. Martinez opened fire on deputies, who returned fire and fatally shot him.
KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team is conducting investigations into all three incidents, with further details expected after witness interviews and evidence reviews. Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and offer support to officers and families affected by the violence.